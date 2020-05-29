Siouxland Libraries Bookmobile to hit the road, Summer Reading Program to begin June 1st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There will be plenty of ways for you to keep your mind busy this summer.

The Siouxland Libraries Bookmobile is in park right now, but by June 1st the wheels will be rolling. It’s a mobile library, making books more accessible.

“We can go to them instead of them having to come to one of our branches,” Siouxland Libraries Rural West Branch Managaer Alysia Boysen said.

Concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic pumped the brakes on the Bookmobile back in mid-March, plus, there was already a planned break over the last two weeks in May.

But once it’s back in action next week, you may notice some adjustments.

“We won’t be letting people come up onto the truck quite yet so we will have staff outside the truck with tables where customers can come up to the table, ask staff to grab them whatever type of books they would like. We’ll check them out and bring them out for them,” Boysen said.

That’s not the only thing book lovers can look forward to.

The Siouxland Libraries Summer Reading Program starts on Monday as well.

“No matter what age you are, you can participate,” Bents said.

Kids can win a prize for completing the program, and teens and adults will earn raffle tickets for grand prizes.

“I think it’s more important than ever that you take time for reading this summer and make sure you’re engaging your mind,” Siouxland Libraries Librarian Stephanie Bents said.

“That school year didn’t end how anybody wanted it to, kids maybe not keeping up as much as they could’ve if they would’ve been in the classroom so we feel like this summer is very important for us to get books in the hands of kids throughout or library system,” Boysen said.

Siouxland Libraries are not open to the public yet, so there will be some changes to the summer reading program this year.

Click here to find out how to take part in the program.

To find out where the Bookmobile is headed, click here.