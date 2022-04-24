VOLGA, S.D. (KELO) — A class offered to students at Sioux Valley High School in Volga is allowing them to get hands-on experience building a house.

19 students in a building trades class have been working on the house all school year for it to be auctioned off in June.

The skills students learn prepare them for the future.

“This class really helps like push your understanding of how houses work and how walls are built, so if you ever wanted to say like get rid of a wall in your house or do something different, you would somewhat know what you’re doing or wouldn’t be really confused when something comes up,” senior Logan Ching said.

“You can kind of get that baseline knowledge so you’re not completely lost if something happens in the future or something like that, so that’s kind of a nice thing as well,” senior Parker Puetz said.

“I’ve never worked on houses like this, so I’ve learned a lot because I never really had this opportunity before. I’m really glad that I can do this,” senior Jakob Ziegler said.

The house will be auctioned off June 7th. You can catch this full story later tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News.