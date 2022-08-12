BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — From wearing a helmet, buckling your seatbelt, or staying away from power lines, there are many ways to keep yourself safe.

Sioux Valley Energy is hosting a safety day Saturday, August 13 in Brandon, with information and demonstrations from several different organizations.

This demonstration is designed to show people what electricity can do to the human heart.

“It’s a really good demonstration to show what the effect of electricity can be. It’s also a good demo to show you that if you hook a generator without the proper disconnects what could happen as far as putting power back on to our line and putting our guys like Bob over here in danger,” said Terry Ebright, manager of safety at Sioux Valley Energy.

The goal of these demonstrations is to help kids and adults understand the dangers of electricity.

“I think they understand when they get there that electricity can be dangerous and it can be lethal, but the general response that we get from them is they really don’t understand how much power is there and they are kind of amazed by what it can do,” said Ebright.

Safety day is not just about electricity though, there will also be a rollover simulator, bike helmet fittings and more.

“Like myself, I’m a visual person and this is a great way so this is a great opportunity, not only for adults, but children alike to be able to see as we have two stuffed human like replicas inside here and we can demonstrate with a seatbelt on what happens to the occupants and unfortunately without a seatbelt on what can happen,” said Sergeant Chris Lindner, South Dakota Highway Patrol.

“Helmets are designed to ensure that you are decreasing the risk of injury or decreasing the severity of your injury should you come into impact with anything,” said Emily Pogue, program coordinator, South Dakota EMS for Children. “We are hoping to get that education out this weekend as well.”

Bringing the community together to keep everyone safe.

“Just to spread safety throughout our entire community and this whole region as to the importance of it, no matter what it is you’re doing and it’s always nice to involve your law enforcement officers and stuff like that your EMS people and just let them meet the community and show what they have,” said Ebright.

The event is taking place this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a pancake feed in the morning, as well as prizes and other activities.