Sioux Steel redevelopment postponed, Lloyd Companies announces

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A major project scheduled to start in downtown Sioux Falls will be delayed. 

Lloyd Companies announced Wednesday in a news release the scheduled August groundbreaking for the nearly $200 million Sioux Steel site project will be delayed. The company cited “pandemic-related market conditions” as the reason for the delay, but the seven-story hotel and nine-story mixed-use building is still being planned. 

Lloyd Companies added Canopy by Hilton continues to support the project. 

In a statement, Lloyd Companies Executive Vice President Jake Quasney said the Sioux Steel project “is not in jeopardy of going away.”

