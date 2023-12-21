Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) –For 10 months, the Sioux Park Tennis courts in Rapid City have been under reconstruction.

Now complete and with the help of mild weather, the city is able to open the courts to the public just in time for Christmas.

More open space, protective covers, and much needed seating make these courts stand out.

“There was some cracking in the previous courts, that was a little bit concerning for us and for players. So we’re happy that we were able to get brand new post-tension concrete, so we’ll have a lot of longevity out of that,” Landscape Architect Melissa Petersen said.

Locals are happy to be able to use these new courts in December and are impressed with the results.

“The facility speaks for itself. It’s gorgeous, the courts are beautiful, having stadium seating, having kind of a definite court one, having the Raider Hill they call the grassy seating area, having all of that is just a real blessing for Rapid City,” local Erik Braun said.

This area was completely torn down and now there’s twelve new tennis courts, stadium seating, fencing, and shading areas for those spectators here to watch the tournaments as they go on.

“One of the nice things about this design is there are some lower fences on the sides of the courts. So people will be able to not have to look through fences for some matches which is pretty nice,” Petersen said.

“I mean that’s the best part. There’s no opening or closing of it now. The community can come out and play, the summer programs that they run here are wonderful and help keep kids active and get them into the sport, so it’s a big deal,” Braun said.

The Sioux Park Tennis Courts will host the Boys High School State Tournament in May of 2024 for its first tournament.

The lights are the final piece to this reconstruction so the Sioux Park Tennis Courts are open until the sun goes down.