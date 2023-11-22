SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An award-winning multi-media artist will have an exhibition of his work at the Sioux Indian Museum in the Journey Museum in Rapid City.

Nathaniel Ruleaux, an an enrolled member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, works primarily in acrylic, oil, watercolor and pastel paints. His exhibition starts on Dec. 2 and runs through March 24.

The U.S. Department of Interior Indian Arts and Crafts Board news release said the exhibition is called “Connections: Past Present, and Future.” Ruleaux has two-dimensional paintings and also creates three-dimensional work such as sculptures and ceramics. He’s also experimented with other art forms.

His work focuses on his family and their histories, the beauty of natural world, Native American sovereignty, political action, and education, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior. The department administers the museum. Ruleaux lives in Omaha, Nebraska.

An opening reception is set for 2 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 2.