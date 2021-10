SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Family Feud journey continues on Monday for one Sioux Falls family.

The Zomer family made their national television debut on Thursday, September 30.

After winning $20,000 Thursday night on Family Feud, the Zomer’s were back at it again Friday, October 1. Despite not winning the fast money round, the family won again and will continue to play in Monday’s episode.

The Zomer’s next appearance is Monday, October 11 at 4 p.m. CT on KELOEXTRA and at 3 p.m. MDT on KCLO.