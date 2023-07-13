SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Artificial Intelligence has been making headlines and waves across the globe over the past year, as more people learn how to best use the technology.

In tonight’s your money matters, how businesses are starting to implement AI into their work flow.

“In 2009 I started my first company in social media, at that time we were telling people that social media will matter; it feels very much like that right now with AI,” Five Min AI Founder Scott Meyer said.

South Dakota native Scott Meyer founded the company Five Min AI to help more businesses take advantage of the rapidly evolving technology.

“I believe AI can make us more human by taking the hard parts of our lives and our work and abstracting them away,” Meyer said.

“Just the efficiency on the production side of things with AI holds a lot of promise,” Sioux Falls workshop attendee Patrick McGowan said.

Business leaders and creatives gathered for a workshop at Startup Sioux Falls Thursday to hear more about how to use AI.

“A lot of curiosity. AI has obviously been in the news and a lot of conversations, I needed to learn more,” McGowan said.

These leaders are learning AI can save their employees plenty of time.

“Its really good at making PowerPoints so you don’t have to waste time making boring PowerPoints anymore, in terms of visuals, it can make very realistic images or base it on photos you already have. Then things like grant writing…anything that involves a lot of writing, its great at making that faster,” Meyer said.

Meyer says plenty of individuals have already realized the timesaving and idea-generating benefits of using AI on their own.

“A lot of people use it personally but they haven’t quite shared that with their teams, so I spend a lot of time going into companies to see how do we use this collaboratively or create a process where everyone does it,” Meyer said.

And much like social media, AI is new tool that any business can access without any major expense.

“The power of AI is generally you can access it for free, I think the biggest part is the learning curve,” Meyer said.

Startup Sioux Falls plans to host a free monthly AI meeting to encourage the community to discover more about the technology and to connect with other tech-focused entrepreneurs.