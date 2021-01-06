Sioux Falls works to stay a step ahead of the storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A mixture of rain, snow, and ice has the City of Sioux Falls Public Works Department back on the streets.

City plows were making the rounds long before rain turned to snow today in Sioux Falls.

“We did have to hit the streets a little bit with salt last night, got a little slushy, and now we’ve been monitoring since early this morning once we started getting a little snow, then we went back and started hitting hills and intersections with out salt material,” Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen said.

With temperatures hovering near freezing, communication was key.

“There’s two to three operators in 20 different routes across the city, they’re monitoring as well, reporting back to the supervisor saying yep, it’s getting a little bit slicker or it’s fine and they’ll give them the go-ahead on how to direct them what to put out,” Hansen said.

Crews spent a portion of the day clearing ice blockages in residential storm drains.

“We had a crew of about five or six out with our motor graders cutting some of those inlets open, you’ll get a little bit of ice blockage, so I think we had about 50 this morning and sounds like most of those are cleared,” Hansen said.

Hansen is also asking for the residents’ assistance is helping keep sidewalks clear and safe.

“The sidewalks did start to get a little slick this morning, and make sure you’re putting some de-icing material on those sidewalks to keep people safe and things of that nature,” Hansen said.

Hansen says crews will go out a day in advance to clear ice blockages in the storm drains if there’s more than a half-inch of rain in the forecast.