Sioux Falls woman warns of check scam

A Sioux Falls woman is sharing her story about a scam in hopes it will help you.



She says it all started with a young boy who showed up at her door pulling a wagon.



Pretty soon, she found a big surprise when she checked her bank account.



Fatemeh Silverberg says the boy claimed to be selling shirts and fanny packs to raise money for a camp.



She didn’t need anything so she decided to write a $10 check as a donation.



A woman who accompanied the young boy gave Silverberg the name of a man to make the check out to, claiming he was in charge of the finances.

But it turned out Silverberg’s kind deed would only lead to trouble.

She panicked when she noticed the $10 check she had written had two more zeroes added to it.



“You can tell that it made a correction here,” Fatemeh Silverberg said.



The check read $1,000.

“They wrote the word ‘one’ and then ‘thousand’ dollars,” Silverberg said.

Sioux Falls Police say someone altered the check, but they are unsure who is behind the scam.



“As far as a report like this where a young child was involved it’s pretty rare,” Capt. Loren McManus said.



“I think of myself as very savvy and smart, but I guess I’m a sucker when it comes to kids,” Silverberg said.



The investigation into the report continues, but in the meantime here’s something for you to keep in mind:

“Trust your gut instinct. If you think this is not right, something just doesn’t feel appropriate, you’re probably right. Your body is telling you this is not what it appears to be,” McManus said.



Silverberg’s bank put the money back in her account.



“I felt very scared. I want other people to learn from my mistake. Hopefully, they won’t be victims to this kind of scam,” Silverberg said.

Here’s another tip from police:



If someone comes to your door asking you to buy something, tell them to come back in a few hours.



That will give you give you some time to make some phone calls and find out if it’s legitimate.



You can also ask for documentation, such as a peddler’s permit, but there are certain groups that are exempt from that.

You can read the rules by clicking here.