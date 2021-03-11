Sioux Falls woman shares her story after falling for gift card scam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police and the Better Business Bureau have been warning people about gift card scams. Tonight we meet one of the victims. While she doesn’t want to be identified, she wants to share her story to protect others.

Right as COVID-19 was hitting, this victim, who we’ll call Mary, got a Facebook message from a high school friend telling her about a federal grant program that she should apply for.

“It seems like well, this is too good to be true, but yet on the other side it’s like, I know I can trust her,” said gift card scam victim Mary.

So she bought $550 in I-tune gift cards to supposedly get the grant, then texted pictures of the receipt and the security code on the back. When they asked for another $1450, Mary got suspicious and picked up the phone to call her friend.

“I found her number and called her and she’s like, Oh my goodness, no. I was very angry at myself,” said Mary

Mary has never told anyone her story until today.

“If it happened to me, I’m sure it’s happening to other people and I don’t want anybody else getting caught in the same thing,” said Mary.

She says the $550 was a big blow to her budget, but she’s hoping someone else, especially a senior citizen, can learn from her mistake.

“No matter how realistic it seems or how much they convince you that this is for real, if it has anything to do with a gift card, hang up on them. Don’t respond in any way shape or form,” said Mary.

Mary says the scammers never give up. She got a call this week telling her there was a warrant for her arrest. She hung up on them.