Sioux Falls woman scammed out of more than $70,000, police say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police say a 59-year-old Sioux Falls woman is out $70,000, after falling victim to an online scam.

At police briefing on Tuesday morning, Officer Sam Clemens said the woman had met someone on Facebook that she thought was a famous actor. They continued talking online, and the person eventually asked for money for a variety of things– from buying land to donating to charity.

The woman sent several different forms of money, including Bitcoin, cash and checks. Police say a rough estimate of the amount lost is $70,000.

“If you meet somebody specifically online or through social media, before you send any kind of money or gift cards, do some homework. Once that money is sent or once the gift card is sent, there’s not a whole lot of success in tracking it down and being able to find out who the suspect is,” Clemens said.