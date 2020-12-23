Sioux Falls woman scammed out of more than $11,000

A Sioux Falls woman thought she’d made a love connection, but police say the person she met on a dating website was only interested in her money.

Police say a scammer gained her trust, and convinced the 66-year-old to send more than $11,000 so he could come visit her. Police say she didn’t realize it was a scam, until she tried to get a $30,000 loan from a bank. The bank rejected her loan application and told her it was a scam.

“They thought they were communicating with someone that they trusted but it turned out that they obviously took advantage of them and I think there are still cases out there where people don’t recognize that they’re being scammed and they actually are,”

Police say victims of these kind of scams don’t always get their money back. The thieves are often overseas.