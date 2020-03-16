Breaking News
Gov. Noem confirms COVID-19 death in South Dakota
1  of  8
Closings & Delays
Active Generations Bible Study Fellowship Sioux Falls Day Women's class Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Celebrate Community Church First Lutheran Church in Worthington Life Church United Church of Canistota Watertown School District

Sioux Falls woman scammed out of $27,000

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

A Sioux Falls woman is out $27,000 due to a scam.

Investigators say scammers called a 78-year-old woman saying she had won a sweepstakes for money and a car.

The scammers then told the woman she had to make payments to receive the money. Authorities say she made several payments that totaled $27,000.

“If it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is and this is exactly one of them. If somebody wins a sweepstakes that they didn’t enter, then that should be a red flag. If somebody wins any type of money or a prize and the person requires some type of payment, that should be a red flag,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police said.

If you get a call like this, Clemens suggests asking the person for their name and contact information and then do some research to see if it is a scam.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss