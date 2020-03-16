Sioux Falls woman scammed out of $27,000

A Sioux Falls woman is out $27,000 due to a scam.

Investigators say scammers called a 78-year-old woman saying she had won a sweepstakes for money and a car.

The scammers then told the woman she had to make payments to receive the money. Authorities say she made several payments that totaled $27,000.

“If it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is and this is exactly one of them. If somebody wins a sweepstakes that they didn’t enter, then that should be a red flag. If somebody wins any type of money or a prize and the person requires some type of payment, that should be a red flag,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police said.

If you get a call like this, Clemens suggests asking the person for their name and contact information and then do some research to see if it is a scam.