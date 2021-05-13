Sioux Falls woman scammed out of $1,800

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A gift card scam cost a Sioux Falls woman $1,800.

Police say the 62-year-old got a call yesterday. The person on the other line claimed to be an officer and told her she was in trouble for money laundering, and if she bought gift cards they could keep her out of jail.

After buying the cards and giving the numbers to the caller, she realized it was a scam and called police.

Police say anytime someone calls claiming to be from law enforcement or a utility company and says you urgently need to buy them gift cards and refuses to get off the phone, you should be suspicious.

“Certainly there may be times when people have a warrant out for their arrest, but a lot of the time, that’s taken care of by a phone call and go to the jail go to the sheriff’s office and take care of that stuff. We’re not taking payments for a warrant by using an iTunes gift card. It doesn’t work that way,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Officer Clemens says you should also be suspicious if you get a call saying something bad will happen to you if you don’t send them Bitcoin.