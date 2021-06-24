Sioux Falls woman scammed out of $16,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An 80-year-old Sioux Falls woman is out $16,000 after falling victim to a phone scam.

Police say the woman got a call from someone saying her son had been in an accident, ended up in jail and needed money to pay for a rental car.

The caller said a friend was paying for half of the expense but still needed $8,000. Police say she got the cash and sent it to an address.

“So then the next day, on Tuesday she got a call back that said the other half of that payment that the friend was supposed to take care up didn’t so they needed that money. So she sent more money,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls police said.

Police say if someone contacts you claiming a family member is in an emergency and needs money, you should hang up and call other people to confirm if that family member is actually in trouble.