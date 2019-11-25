Sioux Falls woman out $44,000 from phone scam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 47-year-old Sioux Falls woman is out $44,000 due to a phone scam.

Police say it started on Thursday when scammers called the woman saying there was a warrant out for her arrest. Investigators say the scammers told the woman to empty out her accounts and send them the money.

She ended up sending them $17,000.

Authorities say the scammers called two more times demanding more money and gift cards.

“We’ve seen time and time again these scams, there’s a sense of urgency and they will sometimes keep the person on the phone, sometimes they’ll have them call back several times. That’s not normal,” Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said. “If somebody is keeping you on the phone if somebody is telling you this has to be done right away that should be a red flag.”

Clemens reminds everyone if you get one of these calls, contact law enforcement immediately to see if it is a scam.