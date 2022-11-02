SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 57-year-old Sioux Falls woman has died from injuries sustained in a nine-vehicle crash that happened on October 25.

The Department of Public Safety says that traffic was backed up and at a standstill on I-29, mile marker 76 near the 26th Street northbound off-ramp.

A Toyota Camry was in the middle lane when the vehicle hit a Chevy Malibu in front of it. The driver of the Camry then drove to the right and rear-ended a stopped vehicle, which lead to a chain-reaction crash involving six other vehicles.

The driver of the Camry, Danielle Buehner of Sioux Falls sustained life-threatening injuries. She died on Saturday, October 29.

No other injuries were reported.