TEA, S.D. (KELO) — A 49-year-old woman has been identified in a Jan. 29 fatal crash near Tea.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Michelle Nimick of Sioux Falls was travelling north on Interstate 29 when Nimick lost control while merging, entered the median and then rolled. Nimick was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The 52-year-old passenger suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Authorities believe that road conditions may have been a contributing factor in the crash. Neither Nimick nor the passenger was wearing seatbelts.