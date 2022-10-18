SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash Friday afternoon southwest of Alexandria has been identified.

Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was headed west on 260th Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road.

The 48-year-old driver, Florinda Mendez of Sioux Falls, was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.