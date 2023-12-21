SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman was sentenced on December 18 to more than 10 years in federal prison for her role in a multi-pound methamphetamine conspiracy.

39-year-old Katrina Green and four co-conspirators obtained meth from out of state and redistributed it in the Sioux Falls area. Green was solely responsible for the distribution of 17 pounds of meth, according to the United States Attorney’s Office District of South Dakota.

One of the co-conspirators, Janet Mallet was sentenced in November to 10 years in federal prison. Co-conspirator Tara Clayton will be sentenced in February 2024. Co-defendants Frank Baker and Amber Justus have not pleaded guilty to the charge.