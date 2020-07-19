Sioux Falls woman featured in virtual choir with 17,572 singers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you watched CBS Sunday Morning with Jane Pauley, you might have noticed a familiar face on Sunday.

A Sioux Falls woman was one of 17,572 singers who took part in Grammy-winning composer Eric Whitacre’s biggest virtual choir yet.

Ashley Ballou-Bonnema has been living with cycstic fibrosis her whole life. She has even been on KELOLAND Living a few times to talk about her foundation, Breathe Bravely, which raises awareness of cystic fibrosis.

Eric Whitacre’s virtual choirs have been gaining attention since 2010. Since then, Whitacre and his team have produced even more virtual choirs, each one bigger than the last: 2,000 singers in “Sleep” (2011); 3,700 singers for “Water Night” (2012); and 8,000 singers for “Deep Field” (2018).

Recently, Whitacre wrote “Sing Gently” which features 17,572 singers from 129 countries. He says it’s the biggest virtual choir ever assembled.

“It was only when the COVID crisis started that we thought, ‘Actually, if there was ever a time for one of these virtual choirs, it would be now,'” Whitacre said in the CBS Sunday Morning interview.