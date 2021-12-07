Sioux Falls woman falls victim to puppy scam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman had hoped to welcome a new puppy to her home.

Instead, police say she lost $5,000. She found the dog on the internet and used PayPal and other apps to pay for the dog, insurance and shipping.

When the puppy didn’t arrive, she called police. Investigators are hoping her story reminds people to be careful whenever you’re purchasing something from a website or person with who you’re not familiar with.

“Do some homework. Think twice before sending money through applications where you don’t know if there’s any guarantee of getting anything back or being able to recover your money if a purchase doesn’t go through,” Sgt. Sean Kooistra with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.