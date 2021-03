SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 27-year-old Sioux Falls woman is behind bars tonight, accused of hitting her 10-year-old daughter with a spatula.

“Doesn’t sound like there’s any serious injuries to the daughter. Somebody heard the noise and called so officers got there and figured out what happened,” Sioux Falls police officer Sam Clemens said.

Investigators say Tiara Sails faces charges of abuse or cruelty to a minor.