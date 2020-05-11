Sioux Falls woman facing charges after starting her boyfriend’s clothes on fire

A Sioux Falls woman is behind bars, charged with reckless burning and her third DUI.

Police say it all started around 8 p.m. Sunday, when 37-year-old Twyla Eagle started her boyfriend’s clothes on fire outside a home North Dakota Avenue. She was gone by the time police arrived. They were called back to the home a little later. This time there was fire inside the screen door and witnesses said the same woman started it.

“An officer heard some noise outside one of the backyards and found the woman, she was actually in the neighbor’s backyards. So she was arrested for quite a few things,” Officer Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Investigators believe Eagle also crashed into a car before starting the second fire.