Sioux Falls woman celebrates the end of breast cancer treatment with family virtually

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman recently celebrated finishing radiation treatment for breast cancer.

Toni Halverson shared with KELOLAND News how she celebrated the medical achievement by ringing the bell with family and friends, through technology. Concerns with COVID-19 have hospitals restricting visitors, so Halverson’s family could not watch her ring the bell in person. You can see how she celebrated in the video above.

Her family also came to her house and stood on the sidewalk to cheer her on.