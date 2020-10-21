Sioux Falls woman arrested in domestic dispute incident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old Sioux Falls woman is behind bars for reportedly stabbing her boyfriend seven times.

Police say the incident happened in an apartment near the intersection of 16th Street and Sycamore Avenue Tuesday night.

Authorities say when they arrived, the noticed a lot of blood in the apartment along with a knife.

“Eventually paramedics came, checked her out, she didn’t have any injuries that would explain that amount of blood and then she kept kind of saying she didn’t want anything done, not to worry about it, that type of thing,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

While officers were at the apartment, a 32-year-old man showed up at the hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Police arrested Melissa Decorah on a charge of aggravated assault domestic. No word on the victim’s condition.