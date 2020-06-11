Sioux Falls woman arrested for April 23 arson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman has been arrested for arson in connection to a fire at an apartment building in April.

In the Thursday police briefing, Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said 29-year-old Antionette Marie Warren was arrested on a warrant for arson at an apartment on west Rice Street on April 23.

Clemens said a car pulled into a parking lot on west Russell Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. A police officer recognized Warren as the passenger.

When the officer approached the car to notify Warren of the warrant, the driver of the car backed up into the police car. Clemens said the police officer had to jump out of the way.

The driver, 31-year-old Cyril Castaway of Springfield, South Dakota, took off driving and led police on a pursuit. While driving, police saw something thrown from the vehicle. Clemens said it was later found to be a pill bottle with meth inside.

Once stopped, Warren and Castaway were arrested for controlled substance, resisting arrest, obstruction and open container.

Warren was also charged with the arson from April 23.

Castaway was also arrested for aggravated assault on law enforcement, DWI, aggravated eluding and not having a drivers license.