SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lisa Ann Young, 29, of Sioux Falls was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of abuse or cruelty to a minor.

A relative of three girls found burn marks on their arms. A week or two ago, the mother was upset with the girls and used a cigarette to burn three of them on their arms.

Young was arrested in the area of the 400 block of West Third Street.

The girls’ ages were 11, 9 and 6. The girls are now in a safe place.