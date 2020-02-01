Sioux Falls Winter Carnival kicks off Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend brings the beginning of the Sioux Falls Winter Carnival, which runs from February 1 until February 9.

The carnival is run and organized by Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire, with proceeds going to them.

“Sioux Falls Winter Carnival is nine days of amazing events, all centered around outside activities, really to embrace winter and celebrate where we live,” said Rebecca Wimmer, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

There will be bike races, a Family SnowFest, an event called Frosty Fitness and live music in a heated tent. Throughout the carnival you’ll find an ice rink at 8th and Railroad in downtown Sioux Falls.