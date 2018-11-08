Local News

Sioux Falls Will Keep Snow Plows During New Contract

Posted: Nov 07, 2018 10:14 PM CST

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Many of you probably don't want to think about the upcoming winter. Unfortunately, snow is in the forecast for this week and snow plows are arriving at the City of Sioux Falls Street Department. 

Nathan Nelson has operated plows in Sioux Falls for 16 years. 

"Yeah it was a busy, busy winter," Nelson said. 

This past season kept him on his toes but that's how he likes it. 

"I do like it that way. I love a busy winter. It makes the winter go by fast. The more snow the better," Nelson said.  

Street Operations Manager Galynn Huber has a contrasting opinion. 

"70.5 inches last year and I hope we don't get that much but certainly we're ready for it," Huber said. 

The last of 37 brand new John Deere plows for this year arrived just last week. Huber says the rental contract this time around has changed resulting in a million dollar savings for taxpayers. 

The new plow contract is different from the previous one. The City of Sioux Falls gets to keep these plows for 4.5 years instead of having to return them every year.

Huber says he used to get plows in October and have to return them in April. 

"If everybody remembers April of this past year, we had snow all during the month of April. They were suppose to be going back," Huber said. 

Keeping the plows will increase readiness. A new snow alert texting system will also help residents stay informed during a storm. 

"If you're interested in getting onto the snow alerts so you know what we're doing and when we call a snow alert, text 'snowalert' to 888-777," Huber said. 

With flakes set to fly at the end of this week, Huber urges drivers to be careful. 

"Hopefully you'll have a safe trip in the morning and it will be melted by Friday afternoon when you leave," Huber said.

If you'd like to be a part of the city's snow alert texting system, just text "snowalert" to 888-777. Residents who were signed up for the old system have already been moved over.

