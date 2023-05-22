SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Avera Human Performance Center recently opened the largest dedicated pickleball complex in South Dakota. KELOLAND News intern Jordan DeSmet takes us to the Linda Erickson Pickleball Complex in southern Sioux Falls.

If you’d like to know the number one benefit of pickleball, just ask Jacob Clenney.

“It’s really fun. I like it. It takes a spin on a really fun sport, tennis, I like, and yeah, it’s fun,” said Clenney.

In addition to having fun, this new facility on the south side of Sioux Falls is a great place to unwind.

“We are deeply committed to healing of body, mind and spirit. So, when you talk about healing of body, exercise is vital to that. This is a perfect example for us to be able to use our incredible team that we have in our sports program as well as our orthopedics program to be able to support others to live a healthy and active lifestyle,” said Dzenan Berberovic, Avera’s Chief Philanthropy Officer.

Altogether, there are 12 pickleball courts, and eight of them are free for the public.

It wouldn’t be possible without donations.

“It was really two families who came together and provided generous support for us to be able to construct and open this facility,” said Berberovic.

The courts officially opened on Thursday… since then pickleball has been proving to be popular.

“I visited with someone early this morning, and they were here on a Sunday evening with their family around 6:30 at night, and they said that the place was packed. I also know that the day after our ribbon cutting, that morning, this facility was full as well,” said Berberovic.

And many of those players, like Clenney, will likely come back.

“It’s very impressive. I like it,” said Clenney.

The complex is open every day from six in the morning to 10 at night.