Sioux Falls welcomes first ever snocross event this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A national snocross tour is making its first-ever appearance in Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls Snocross National is set for Friday and Saturday at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The event was originally scheduled for New York, but was moved to South Dakota due to COVID-19 restrictions. Fairgrounds President Scott Wick says the event is bigger than he expected.

“When I pulled up today there was about 18 of the pros with their semis. It reminds me of being in the pits at the NASCAR races and I mean that, I’ve been to races and this is a big deal,” Scott Wick said.

Practice rounds start tomorrow morning, followed by the opening rounds of competition. The event continues on Saturday, with the finals scheduled for Saturday night.