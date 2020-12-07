Sioux Falls wants to extend mask mandate until the end of March

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls wants to extend its mask mandate.



Tuesday the city council will hear the first reading of an ordinance that would continue the mask mandate that was enacted last month until the end of March.

People who shop in Sioux Falls will have to wear masks in businesses a little longer if the city council votes to extend the mask mandate until the end of March.

The mayor says he supports it.

“The truth of the matter is we are still several months away from that vaccine being available to John Q. citizen, that’s why the diligence of mask-wearing and all the other measure that you all know by now are just as important as they’ve always been if not more important,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

South Dakota’s hospitals are working with the state to come up with a distribution plan once the vaccine becomes available, but those on the frontlines of fighting the pandemic will be among the first to receive it.

“Our health care workers in particular need to be protected right now and we need to keep them healthy so they are able to do their jobs,” City Public Health Director Jill Franken said.

Even when the vaccine is approved and rolled out to the public, health professionals say it doesn’t mean covid is going away.

“Maybe as many as 200 million people in the US are going to need to be vaccinated before we are at a point where we could consider herd immunity,” Dr. Mike Elliot of Avera Health said.

Hospitalizations and active cases of covid in Sioux Falls continue to trend down, but the mayor says don’t be fooled by these charts.

“I actually don’t take too much comfort in this seeing this downward trend, because the positivity rate is still extremely high,” TenHaken said.

That’s why he continues to urge everyone to wear a mask, wash their hands and practice good social distancing.

The city council will vote on that first reading of extending the mask mandate Tuesday. The mayor says he’s confident it will pass a second reading.