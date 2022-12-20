SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bus fares for Sioux Area Metro will be waived starting Wednesday and ending Saturday due to cold temperatures.

SAM On Demand and Paratransit Service rides will also be included free during the time period. SAM bus routes operate from 5:35 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. on weekdays and 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Wind chill temperatures will be minus 30 to minus 50 starting Wednesday evening until Saturday at noon.

“The safety and health of our residents is so important, so I’m grateful citizens who will need a ride during the extreme cold this week will get one for free through Sioux Area Metro,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said in a news release.

Bus route information, including schedules, can be found at www.siouxfalls.org/sam.