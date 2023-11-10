SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Village took time today to honor the more than 30 veterans that live at the nursing home.

As part of a special program, every veteran’s name was aloud to honor their service.

“Everybody has a story. Whether its 37 years in the Marine corps, whether its joining the Army Air corps before it was even the Air Force. Whether it was serving in World War II. You’re all important and you all did the right thing and we thank you,” said Becky Erickson, the activities director at Sioux Falls Village.

Thirty-nine veterans currently live at Sioux Falls Village, the most the nursing home has had at one time. The oldest veteran resident is 100-years old.