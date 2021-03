SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new Veteran’s State Cemetery is closer to completion in Sioux Falls. Work on the 60 acre property began in 2019.

Crews still need to do some landscaping and put up a fence, but they are planning to have a ceremony on Memorial Day and hope to be ready for burials soon after. Hundreds of veterans and their spouses have already put in applications so they can be buried at the new state cemetery.