Sioux Falls VA Medical Center hosting Veteran art show Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than two dozen pieces of art will be on display Wednesday for a special Veterans art show at the Sioux Falls VA Medical Center.

The competition will take place in the recently renovated chapel. The $1.4 million facelift shows a commitment to creating spaces for Veterans to share their stories. Navy Veteran Spencer Pitts submitted a model car for the show. Chief of Chaplain Service Rochelle Binion says art gets Veterans moving and talking and that can lead to healing.

“I see their stories and I wonder what were they thinking when they were creating this and what have they been through. Then as they release into these beautiful paintings, you can see so many different things into who they are and what they’re doing,” Binion said.

The art festival tomorrow at the Sioux Falls VA Medical Center takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s open to the public. An awards reception will take place at 1:30 p.m.