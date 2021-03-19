Sioux Falls VA hospital passes 14,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 vaccine distribution from the Royal C. Johnson Veterans Memorial Hospital in Sioux Falls. has hit a milestone. Jamie Maxymuik, vaccine clinic program manager at the hospital, says they have surpassed 14,000 doses.

“We are taking any veteran who is enrolled in health care with our Sioux Falls VA,” Maxymuik said. “If you are unsure if you are enrolled, or you need to get switched from a different VA, maybe you just moved here, you just have to call our eligibility office.”

Navy veteran Jay Jacobs of Sioux Falls recently received both doses of a covid-19 vaccine from the facility.

“Feels good that I could get it, I got it sooner than what I thought I was going to be able to get it and stuff, so that was nice,” Jacobs said.

He uses the word “comforting” to describe how it feels to be vaccinated. Here, he brings up someone else.

“With my wife being a high-risk person and stuff, so it’s nice,” Jacobs said.

“We’re trying to get our veterans back to their normal life, and be able to do the things that they love doing and spending time with their families, so the best way we know how is to get them vaccinated,” Maxymuik said.

There are a variety of opportunities for people to get vaccinated at a VA clinic beyond Sioux Falls. Soon there will be opportunities in Mitchell, Brookings, Aberdeen and Dakota Dunes, S. D. as well as in Marshall, Minn. and Spirit Lake, Iowa.

“We’re really trying to reach those veterans where they are at,” Maxymuik said.