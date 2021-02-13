Sioux Falls VA Health Care System holding walk-thru vaccine clinic this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This weekend, veterans registered with the VA hospital are getting a chance to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Today the VA health care system in Sioux Falls hosted a walk-thru clinic for veterans aged 65 and older. Tomorrow, they will continue the clinic but will be dropping the age even lower, to veterans 50 years and older.

“We’re trying to do about a thousand this weekend so whatever tomorrow, we have available for veterans and we’re going to give those vaccines as long as we have them,” Erin Bultje, the Public Affairs Officer for the Sioux Falls VA Healthcare system said.

