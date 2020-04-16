Sioux Falls VA community living centers connecting Veterans with families during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No visitors are allowed right now at the Sioux Falls VA Hospital.

With dozens of guests staying inside the VA’s community living centers for various reasons, staff is getting creative when it comes to keeping them connected with family and entertained. From virtual visits to hallway bingo and more, an increased emphasis is being put on the Veterans social and emotional well-being.

The Sioux Falls VA Health Care System is also staying connected with Veterans outside of the hospital through “LIVE” sessions on its Facebook page.

“We want them to know that we’re thinking about them and that they’re important to us and we can’t wait to get back to business as usual but we’re trying to be creative to make sure that we stay connected,” Public Affairs Officer Erin Bultje said.

The VA hospital will be hosting an interactive chair yoga activity this week.