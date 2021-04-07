Sioux Falls triage center planning to open in two months

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Link triage center in downtown Sioux Falls could be taking-in its first clients in a couple of months from now.

Work is nearly finished on the building that will serve as a safe place for people facing non-violent mental health and addiction issues.

A man, lying face-down, set into motion an emergency response to the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House on Tuesday. Such patients are often left to fend for themselves once they’re released from the ER. But soon, The Link Triage Center will be stepping-in for cases like this.

“So that they can go into a detox program, sobering program and at least get to the point where they’re able to care for themselves,” Project Director Steve Lindquist said.

Right now, the downtown triage center is a hard-hat area where workers are installing lighting fixtures.

“This will be the day area…”

The Link will offer 24-seven help for clients in crisis, including putting them into detox rooms that feature electric glass windows that turn cloudy and clear.

“For here, it’s privacy, yet allows the staff, if they’re concerned about somebody in there, they don’t have to go in,” Lindquist said.

While The Link is targeting an early June opening, there are still some unknowns, like just how busy they’ll be during those first few days.

“We think that we’re going to be operating at close to capacity fairly soon. So, there are plans for the upper-level of this building to be converted into something that would take overflow,” Lindquist said.

Lindquist says the need for a program like this will only increase as the community grows, and more people facing a crisis seek a pathway toward recovery.

The South Dakota legislature approved $3-million dollars for any future expansion of the triage center. But Lindquist says it will be several months before they can gauge if, and when, an expansion is needed.

The center is looking to hire staff, including nurses.