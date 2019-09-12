Sioux Falls tree drop sites extended to 8 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dozens of people are taking advantage of the tree drop off sites in Sioux Falls as the clean up continues from the three EF-2 tornadoes.

And city officials are extending the hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Both sites are open seven days a week and will remain open until the end of the month.

City officials are asking you to have patience as your drop off your tree branches because both sites will be busy for quite some time.

You can drop off your debris at two locations including 1000 East Chambers Street, which is just off North Cliff Avenue and just North of 12th Street and Lyons Boulevard.

Officials are also remind Sioux Falls residents because of the Emerald Ash Borer, all trees inside city limits must be disposed within the city to help stop the spread of Emerald Ash Borer.

KELOLAND News will have more coverage on what you need to know about getting rid of damaged trees in the city on-air and online.