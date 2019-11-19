Sioux Falls treatment center reacts to ad campaign regarding meth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls addiction and recovery center is reacting to South Dakota’s new ad campaign tackling the meth epidemic.

Matt Walz with Keystone Treatment says addiction isn’t a joke. It can be very dangerous but he wants people to know that recovery is possible. Walz says we do need more conversation regarding the issue but he says we need more of all of the above. He’s talking about getting more treatment and prevention options, sober living locations and resources for mental health and law enforcement professionals.

“People have opinions about the campaign but for us, our first message is that addiction is very dangerous. The second message is that recovery is possible and that there are a lot of groups and organizations willing and able to help,” Walz said.

If you’d like to reach out to Keystone, you can call the center at 844-577-9729.