SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A power outage is impacting Sioux Falls residents Thursday morning.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, the outage is also affecting some traffic signals in the western part of the city.

Police tell drivers to treat these intersections as uncontrolled intersections if none of the lights are working.

The Xcel Energy map, as of 11 a.m., shows 15 outages in Sioux Falls, affecting almost 8,000 customers.