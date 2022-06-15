SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On a hot day like today, swimming pools were packed.

Sioux Falls is going to be replacing three of its oldest pools and making upgrades to others, but there could be some new aquatic centers in the works.

From rust to old concrete to other aging spots, some of the pools have seen better days.

“We’ve gotten a lot of good use out of our facilities, but there comes a time when we have to have plans for replacement,” Parks and Recreation Director Don Kearney said.

That’s why Parks and Rec is addressing the city’s aging aquatic centers, now.

“What we are going to be doing in July, is starting our community engagement process,” Kearney said.

They’ll be seeking input from the community about replacing the pools at McKennan Park, Kuehn Park and Frank Olson.

They’ll also be looking at making upgrades to both Laurel and Terrace Park’s aquatic centers.

“Well one of the things we are really focused on right now is to make sure we take care of the ones we currently have but we’re pretty confident we are going to hear the need for additional pools,” Kearney said.

“I’m a huge fan of the swimming pools, I grew up using them a lot,” Parks Foundation member Jennifer Kirby said.

Jennifer Kirby, who serves on the newly formed Parks Foundation board, is ready to dive into these discussions and help the city find funding.

“We’re not fundraising for one specific project, but we are talking to philanthropists and telling them there are a bunch of projects that if they want to make a legacy statement type of gift that’s something we could help them make happen,” Kirby said.

When they start replacing the pools like Frank Olson, which is the oldest pool in Sioux Falls, built-in 1970, they say it’s not going to happen all at once.

“We’ll plan to phase those pool replacements in over a period of three years, so we don’t have three pools shut down all in the same season, so what we’re going to try to do is stagger them,” Kearney said.

The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation will present the final results of the study at the end of this year.