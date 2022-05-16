SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of veterans from all over the country will be coming to Sioux Falls this summer.



They’ll be here to compete in the 36th annual National Veterans Golden Age Games.

From track and field events to pickleball and horseshoes, veterans will be battling it out against each other this coming July in the Golden Age Games.

It’s sort of like the Olympics for veterans of all abilities.

“Each year this opportunity offers hundreds of veterans from across the United States the ability to improve independence and well-being and quality of life,” John Neeley local director for the Golden Age Games said.

Monday city leaders and the VA announced the details of the games and even gave a little demonstration of some events veterans will be competing in.

“The National Veterans Golden age games is important to the VA, because it provides a venue for veterans to engage in physical activity and connect with brothers and sisters of the Armed Forces and compete for medals and of course bragging rights,” acting VA director Dr. Timothy Pendergrass said.

Sioux Falls will be the first city to host the events since the start of the pandemic.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau started the process of trying to host the games five years ago.

“Not only was there competition to host these games, but we are honored to host the veterans and to serve and give back to the veterans,” Executive Director for Sioux Falls CVB Teri Schmidt said.

They are expecting about 500 veterans from across the country, in order to compete you obviously have to be a veteran and at least 55 years old.

The city says it will roll out the red carpet to make the veterans feel welcomed.

“We knew without a doubt, Sioux Falls would be the best place in the country to welcome veterans,” Schmidt said.

The Golden Age Games run from July 18th to the 23rd. They are looking for volunteers.



If you’re interested in helping, click here.