Sioux Falls time capsule reveals 95-year-old items

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 95-year-old time capsule was opened in downtown Sioux Falls on Wednesday.

Architecture Incorporated recently purchased the former South Dakota Masonic Grand Lodge Library Building on South Main Avenue.

During a renovation, they discovered the capsule.

Newspapers, coins, books and stamps were found inside. A phone book was also included — and since it was 1924, it included instructions on how to use the phone.

The capsule was originally put away on June 6, 1924. A few more items will be added to the capsule before it’s sealed away once again.