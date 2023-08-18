SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime Sioux Falls counselor is jail, accused of having an illegal relationship with one of his patients.

59-year-old Roy Conrad faces six counts of sexual penetration by a psychotherapist and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday in Lincoln County. Court documents say Conrad convinced his victim that his physical touch would help her overcome life trauma.

The victim told investigators Conrad physically groomed her. She says it started with hugs and then he started touching her stomach, which made her cry. She believed it was because of previous trauma.

Last September, court documents say the victim’s sessions with Conrad turned sexual.

Investigators have obtained numerous cards and online messages, supporting the victim’s claims.

We checked Conrad’s history online and he has no criminal record.