SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls is looking forward to a big project at Tomar Park.

The Sioux Falls Tennis Association is raising funds for the Tomar Sports Park and Tennis Complex project. The association’s goal is to raise $2.5 million. So far, it’s been able to bring in $1.5 million.

The city says this will help Sioux Falls host more outdoor tennis tournaments.